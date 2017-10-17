Bonds weaken after Jacob Zuma reshuffles the Cabinet
South African bonds had softened shortly before midday on Tuesday, tracking a weaker rand, after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in 2017.
The rand reversed from earlier marginal strength, losing about 5c shortly after the announcement was made.
At 10.55am the local unit was at R13.3793 to the dollar after hitting an intraday worst level of R13.3895, having closed at R13.3274 on Monday.
At the same time the benchmark R186 bond had weakened to 8.7%, having traded at 8.62% on Monday, while the R207 was bid at 7.39% from 7.31%.
Zuma replaced ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education.
State Security Minister David Mahlobo has been moved to the energy portfolio and Mmamoloko Kubayi has been appointed communications minister.
Mahlobo was replaced by Bongani Thomas Bongo.
Ayanda Dlodlo, who was appointed communications minister in the last reshuffle, has been moved to home affairs.
Zuma also removed SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, recently a vociferous critic, from his Cabinet, replacing him with Hlengiwe Mkhize as higher education minister.
Analysts have warned the rand was at risk in coming weeks as domestic politics returned to the fore. A key event is next week, with the medium-term budget policy review, while preparations for December’s ANC national elective congress continue.
Please sign in or register to comment.