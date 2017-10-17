Bonds weaken after Jacob Zuma reshuffles the Cabinet

South African bonds had softened shortly before midday on Tuesday, tracking a weaker rand, after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in 2017.

The rand reversed from earlier marginal strength, losing about 5c shortly after the announcement was made.

At 10.55am the local unit was at R13.3793 to the dollar after hitting an intraday worst level of R13.3895, having closed at R13.3274 on Monday.

At the same time the benchmark R186 bond had weakened to 8.7%, having traded at 8.62% on Monday, while the R207 was bid at 7.39% from 7.31%.