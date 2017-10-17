Markets

Bonds weaken after Jacob Zuma reshuffles the Cabinet

17 October 2017 - 12:27 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

South African bonds had softened shortly before midday on Tuesday, tracking a weaker rand, after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in 2017.

The rand reversed from earlier marginal strength, losing about 5c shortly after the announcement was made.

At 10.55am the local unit was at R13.3793 to the dollar after hitting an intraday worst level of R13.3895, having closed at R13.3274 on Monday.

At the same time the benchmark R186 bond had weakened to 8.7%, having traded at 8.62% on Monday, while the R207 was bid at 7.39% from 7.31%.

Rand weakens after Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle

The President replaced ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education, while Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was not added to ...
Markets
1 hour ago

Zuma replaced ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education.

State Security Minister David Mahlobo has been moved to the energy portfolio and Mmamoloko Kubayi has been appointed communications minister.

Mahlobo was replaced by Bongani Thomas Bongo.

Ayanda Dlodlo, who was appointed communications minister in the last reshuffle, has been moved to home affairs.

Zuma also removed SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, recently a vociferous critic, from his Cabinet, replacing him with Hlengiwe Mkhize as higher education minister.

Analysts have warned the rand was at risk in coming weeks as domestic politics returned to the fore. A key event is next week, with the medium-term budget policy review, while preparations for December’s ANC national elective congress continue.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE roars past 58,000 points for the first time
Markets
2.
Rand holds on to Friday’s Zuma surge
Markets
3.
JSE top 40 nearing 52,000 points
Markets
4.
Rand has traders scratching their heads
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes above 58,000 points with ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weakens after Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle
Markets

Gwede Mantashe joins chorus of criticism of Zuma’s reshuffle
National

RAY HARTLEY: What Zuma's surprise shuffle says about the ANC's succession battle
Politics

Surprise Cabinet reshuffle — who's in and who's out
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.