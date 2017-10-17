Bonds slightly weaker as rand rally stalls

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Tuesday morning, trapped in narrow ranges as, the rand stalled in its rally.

Positive sentiment from speculation that economist John Taylor, whom the market views as more hawkish, could succeed Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen has lifted the dollar

Nedbank analysts said as the dollar strengthened, also on the prospect of a December rate increase, which resulted in local government bonds opening weaker.

At 9.21am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.66% from Monday’s 8.62%.

The rand was bid at R13.3301 from R13.3274.