Stronger dollar puts gold under pressure

Bengaluru — Gold slipped on Monday on a firmer dollar and stronger Asian equities, but stayed above the key psychological level of $1,300/oz.

The metal gained about 0.9% on Friday after US President Donald Trump warned he might ultimately end a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and after data showed underlying inflation remained muted in the US. The weaker than expected US inflation print helped push treasury yields lower, giving a fillip to gold trade above $1,300/oz, said John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.

The recent rise in the dollar as treasuries shed some of their earlier gains put a bit of downward pressure on gold, Sharma added.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,302.51% as of 3.58am GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $1,304.80/oz. The dollar edged up but lacked momentum, while the euro was on the defensive after Austria’s election and on concern over Catalonia’s confrontation with Madrid. Asian shares, meanwhile, advanced to new highs following the lead of Wall Street, while escalating tension between Iraq and Kurds saw US oil futures jump.

Senior Trump administration officials said on Sunday that the US was committed to remaining part of the Iran nuclear accord for now, despite Trump’s criticisms of the deal and his warnings that he might pull out.

"There’re obviously some geopolitical issues … but at the moment investors are still focused on the US," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

"The market’s still surely pricing in a rate hike this year by the Federal Reserve."

The US economy remained strong and the strength of the labour market called for continued gradual increases in interest rates despite subdued inflation, Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen said on Sunday.

Rising interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on the greenback-denominated, non-yielding gold.

"Prices have established themselves above $1,300, although upside may be little bit limited, so we would expect to see them remain at $1,300/oz-1,310/oz mark over the course of the week," said Hynes.

Spot gold could break a resistance at $1,305/oz and rise to the next resistance at $1,318, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex gold contracts for a fourth consecutive week in the week to October 10, data showed on Friday.

Silver was flat at $17.35/oz after hitting its highest since mid-September earlier in the session.

Platinum eased 0.2% to $942.50/oz, while palladium was 0.4% higher at $992.40.

Reuters