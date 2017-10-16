Markets

Rand steady as dollar pauses but local currency may be overbought

16 October 2017 - 15:54 Maarten Mittner
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was steady at stronger levels in afternoon trade on Monday, as the dollar hovered at the weaker levels it fell to last week.

The euro gained a weekly 0.73% against the dollar, halting a rally in the greenback, after the latter reached a monthly best level of $1.1736 on October 5.

Investors had a muted reaction to elections at the weekend in Austria and Germany, as well as ongoing concerns about Catalonia, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Austria’s right-wing parties made strong gains in parliamentary elections on Sunday as the far-right Freedom Party won 26% of the vote. Angela Merkel’s conservative party lost in state elections on Sunday meanwhile, marking a setback for the German chancellor.

"Neither election is likely to make euro investors feel any more optimistic about more intense political co-operation within the eurozone in the future," said strategists at Commerzbank.

Analysts have warned that the rand was overbought at present levels and further gains on the Dow amid the third-quarter reporting season could boost the dollar over the short term.

US equity markets were poised to build on the numerous record highs recorded in recent weeks on the prospect of a brighter global economic outlook, said Oanda trader Craig Erlam.

The rand gained more than 55c on the dollar last week with technical analysis indicating full value at this stage.

"The rand has recorded gains despite the ongoing uncertainty in the local political landscape, the significant likelihood of a ratings-agency downgrades later in the year and as the local markets focused on the upcoming medium-term budget statement," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

At 3.01pm the rand was at R13.2802 to the dollar from R13.2984, at R15.6813 to the euro from R15.7122 and at R17.6225 to the pound from R17.6947.

The euro was at $1.1808 from $1.1816.

The dollar found some support at the weekend, after US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said soft inflation should not be an obstacle to further rate hikes, citing ongoing strength in the economy.

The rand closed Friday’s trade 1.59% firmer against the dollar on the day‚ supported by a softer-than-expected US inflation print, coupled with the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment against President Jacob Zuma. This could result in his return to court to face corruption charges, among others.

Palladium tops $1,000 for first time since 2001

Demand from car makers and a shortage of supply have sent the metal soaring — while sister metal platinum has been hit by the diesel emissions ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Indian jewellers now expect a sparkly Diwali

Vigorous lobbying persuaded India to reverse a decision that required jewellers to provide their tax identity for every purchase above 50,000 rupees
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE roars past 58,000 points for the first time

The copper price broke through the $7,000 a tonne barrier for the first time since 2014, while Palladium hit $1,000 an ounce for the first time since ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Global tension lifts gold above the key $1,300/oz level on Monday

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex gold contracts for a fourth straight week in the week to October 10, data showed on Friday
Markets
6 hours ago

Bonds remain stable as dollar rally eases

Investors appear to be reasonably comfortable with the current holdings of emerging-market bonds, Sasfin Securities’ bond team says
Markets
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand holds on to Friday’s Zuma surge
Markets
2.
JSE roars past 58,000 points for the first time
Markets
3.
Here's what you need to know about emerging ...
Markets
4.
Stable rand catches its breath after a strong run
Markets
5.
JSE opens at record high as Naspers hits new highs
Markets

Related Articles

New deadline as Catalan leader ignores Spanish ultimatum to back down on ...
World / Europe

Chinese data lifts global equities
Markets

FT COLUMN: Political deviations threaten to derail a world economy that is ...
Opinion

Poll backed by Madrid seen as only way to go
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.