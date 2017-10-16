Rand steady as dollar pauses but local currency may be overbought

The rand was steady at stronger levels in afternoon trade on Monday, as the dollar hovered at the weaker levels it fell to last week.

The euro gained a weekly 0.73% against the dollar, halting a rally in the greenback, after the latter reached a monthly best level of $1.1736 on October 5.

Investors had a muted reaction to elections at the weekend in Austria and Germany, as well as ongoing concerns about Catalonia, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Austria’s right-wing parties made strong gains in parliamentary elections on Sunday as the far-right Freedom Party won 26% of the vote. Angela Merkel’s conservative party lost in state elections on Sunday meanwhile, marking a setback for the German chancellor.

"Neither election is likely to make euro investors feel any more optimistic about more intense political co-operation within the eurozone in the future," said strategists at Commerzbank.

Analysts have warned that the rand was overbought at present levels and further gains on the Dow amid the third-quarter reporting season could boost the dollar over the short term.

US equity markets were poised to build on the numerous record highs recorded in recent weeks on the prospect of a brighter global economic outlook, said Oanda trader Craig Erlam.

The rand gained more than 55c on the dollar last week with technical analysis indicating full value at this stage.

"The rand has recorded gains despite the ongoing uncertainty in the local political landscape, the significant likelihood of a ratings-agency downgrades later in the year and as the local markets focused on the upcoming medium-term budget statement," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

At 3.01pm the rand was at R13.2802 to the dollar from R13.2984, at R15.6813 to the euro from R15.7122 and at R17.6225 to the pound from R17.6947.

The euro was at $1.1808 from $1.1816.

The dollar found some support at the weekend, after US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said soft inflation should not be an obstacle to further rate hikes, citing ongoing strength in the economy.

The rand closed Friday’s trade 1.59% firmer against the dollar on the day‚ supported by a softer-than-expected US inflation print, coupled with the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment against President Jacob Zuma. This could result in his return to court to face corruption charges, among others.