MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes above 58,000 points with miners and Naspers faring best

16 October 2017 - 19:05 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE pushed further into record territory on Monday, lifted by the performance of key heavyweight stocks and by a bullish outlook for the resources sector, on a better than expected outlook for the Chinese economy.

Hong Kong’s stock market posted a fresh 10-year high on Monday, fuelled by improving corporate earnings and hot money from Chinese investors, reported Dow Jones Newswires. Index heavyweight Tencent also hit a record high. Naspers, which it owns about a third of Tencent, rose 1.66% to R3,253.

Miners were also supported by metal prices, with the copper price breaking through the $7‚000-a-ton barrier for the first time since 2014‚ while palladium reached $1‚000 an ounce for the first time since 2001.

SP Angel analysts attributed the rise to increased demand for catalytic converters and anticipation of a supply deficit. Coal also looked set to gain, following reports Chinese authorities were encouraging power producers to sign long-term contracts early, the analysts said.

The all share added 0.5% to 58‚163.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.51% to 51‚713.4‚ both record levels. The gold index gained 3.13%‚ platinums 1.63%‚ resources 1.16%‚ industrials 0.4% and banks 0.26%. General retailers shed 0.74%

BHP was 1.63% higher at R251.95 and Glencore 1.29% at R67.66.

Sasol ended the day 1.1% higher at R391.55.

ArcelorMittal leapt 6.24% to R5.79.

Among rand hedges Richemont lost 0.93% to R121.13 and British American Tobacco 0.60% to R854.84.

Gold Fields added 3.79% to R56.12 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.46% to R128.84.

Capitec was up 1.26% at a record R949.80.

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem added 3.69% to R33.70.

In property Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.54% to R192.13. It announced another multi-billion rand deal in Poland last week.

Construction company Group Five rocketed 24.86% to R11.50 after said it had received an unsolicited R1.6bn offer from Greenbay Properties for its European division.

Sun International added 0.53% to R53.33.

Astral’s share price rose 6.62% to R186.25 after saying earlier it expected headline earnings per share for the year to end-September would be about double the previous year’s R9.65.

Tertiary education group Stadio shed 5.88% to R6.40. It announced last week it was buying Milpark Business School for R320m‚ in partnership with Brimstone.

The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.55%‚ at 52‚440 points. The number of contracts traded was 21‚612 from Friday’s 19‚065.

At 5.40pm gold was flat at $1‚303.86 an ounce and platinum had lost 0.46% to $939.23.

