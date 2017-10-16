JSE opens at record high as Naspers hits new highs

The JSE opened firmer on Monday at a record high as the firmer rand supported banks and financials while a surging oil price and upbeat Chinese data lifted miners.

The all share surged above the 58,000 level for the first time in broad-based gains. The rand was steady at R13.2990 to the dollar, the best level in two months.

Industrials shrugged off the stronger rand as Naspers hit renewed record levels on positive trade in Chinese internet company Tencent in Hong Kong. Naspers owns about a third of Tencent.

Miners were supported by recent strong Chinese data with Chinese imports growing 18.7% in September, far higher than expectations.

The Dow closed 0.13% higher at 22,871.72. Asian markets took their cue from US markets on Monday, with the Nikkei gaining 0.47% and the Hang Seng 0.63%.

Brent crude was 1.42% higher at $57.97 a barrel. Speculation mounted over potential disruptions to output in a region that is home to Iraq’s oldest producing oilfields as Iraqi forces began a military operation to take over fields in the northern city of Kirkuk from Kurdish forces.

The factors driving the US market were economic data and corporate earnings results after retail sales surged 1.6% in September, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

Gold traded at three-week highs, crossing $1,300/oz to $1,305.65/oz again amid lower US consumer price index (CPI) and a joint drill by US and South Korean navies as North Korea seemingly prepared for another missile launch.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.67% higher at 58,266.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.67%. The gold index rose 2.54%, platinum 2.31%, resources 1.60%, industrials 0.55% and property 0.23%.

Among the big global miners, BHP gained 2.07% to R253.04 and Anglo American 1.85% to R265.92.

Sasol added 0.87% to R390.68.

African Rainbow Minerals firmed 4.42% to R113.82.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco dropped 0.43% to R856.30.

AngloGold Ashanti jumped 3.98% to R129.49 and Sibanye 1.99% to R16.42.

Impala Platinum rose 2.2% to R32.48.

FirstRand was up 0.56% to R53.65. It earlier reported that it was considering acquiring the entire share capital of UK lender Aldermore.

Construction group Group Five rocketed 42% to R13.10 after the group received an unsolicited R1.6bn offer from Greenbay Properties for its European division after the market closed on Friday,

Among property stocks, Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.31% to R191.68. It announced another multi-billion rand deal in Poland last week.

Naspers rose 1.56% to R3,250.05.

Famous Brands softened 0.27% to R105.31.

Tertiary education group Stadio rose 1.47% to R6.90. It announced on Friday it was buying Milpark Business School for R320m, in partnership with Brimstone.