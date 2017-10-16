JSE closes above 58,000 points for the first time

The JSE closed at record levels on Monday, crossing 58,000 points for the first time as miners were buoyed by higher commodity prices. Naspers gained on upbeat Chinese data, despite the rand holding tenaciously onto stronger levels.

Other rand hedges, however, closed mostly lower.

The rand hit its best level this month, at R13.2624 to the dollar, before softening marginally toward the JSE’s close. Miners and Naspers continued to rise, however, with last week’s gains largely based on a weaker rand.

Stronger global markets kept the JSE on the boil for most of the day. The Dow opened 0.20% higher at 22.918 points, and was poised to cross a record 23,000-point level on upbeat third-quarter company earnings.

Miners were supported by recent strong Chinese data with Chinese imports growing 18.7% in September, far higher than expectations. The Chinese economy is expected to grow 6.8% this year, slightly higher than previous forecasts.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded global growth to 3.6% this year, SA’s is expected to be only 0.7%, one of the few countries that had its forecast lowered.

"It is really a sad when our growth is forecast to be lower than Japan’s," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Dave Mohr.

He said a stronger global economy should help SA, with it being a small open economy. "Perhaps the jump in mining production in August was an early sign as the mining sector was clearly tied to the global cycle instead of domestic demand."

Platinum was up 0.08% to $944.35 an ounce and gold rose 0.11% to $1,304.56, rising above $1,300 for the first time in three weeks. Earlier, the copper price broke through $7,000 a ton for the first time since 2014, while palladium hit $1,000 an ounce for the first time since 2001, stretching its year-to-date gains to 47%.

Brent crude was up 1.52% to $58.03 a barrel.

European markets shrugged appears unfazed by ongoing tension on the issue of Catalonian independence and a right-wing victory in the Austrian parliamentary elections, as prospects for growth in the eurozone remain upbeat.

"Recent data suggested upside risks to our euro area GDP forecast while we have raised our Germany forecast and see upside risks in Italy," Barclays Research analysts said.

At the JSE’s close the CAC 40 had added 0.22% and the DAX 30 0.16%.

The all share added 0.5% to 58,163.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.51% to 51,713.4, both record levels. The gold index gained 3.13%, platinums 1.63%, resources 1.16%, industrials 0.4% and banks 0.26%. General retailers shed 0.74%.

BHP was 1.63% higher at R251.95 and Glencore 1.29% at R67.66.

Sasol ended the day 1.1% higher at R391.55.

ArcelorMittal leapt 6.24% to R5.79.

Among rand hedges Richemont lost 0.93% to R121.13 and British American Tobacco 0.60% to R854.84.

Gold Fields added 3.79% to R56.12 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.46% to R128.84.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 2.42% to R16.49, after the group said it had backed away from a decision to close up to 300,000 ounces of annual platinum group metal production from its Rustenburg mines, saying it had saved unprofitable shafts through improved cost management.

Capitec was up 1.26% at a record R949.80.

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem added 3.69% to R33.70.

In property Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.54% to R192.13. It announced another multi-billion rand deal in Poland last week.

Construction company Group Five rocketed 24.86% to R11.50 after it said on Monday it had received an unsolicited R1.6bn offer from Greenbay Properties for its European division, after the market closed on Friday.

Naspers gained 1.66% to R3,253.

Sun International added 0.53% to R53.33.

Astral’s share price rose 6.62% to R186.25 after it issued a trading statement on Monday saying it expected to report headline earnings per share for the year to end-September would be about double the previous year’s R9.65.

Tertiary education group Stadio shed 5.88% to R6.40. It announced last week it was buying Milpark Business School for R320m, in partnership with Brimstone.