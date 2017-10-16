Global tension lifts gold above the key $1,300/oz level on Monday

London — A slightly firmer dollar weighed on gold on Monday, while ongoing tension over Iran and North Korea and recent weak US economic data lifted bullion above the psychological $1,300/oz level.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,304.50/oz at 10am GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2% at $1,306.90/oz.

While the dollar index edged up on Monday as the euro dipped, recent weak US economic data and tame inflation point to a more favourable environment for gold.

"Last Friday, we had a rather disappointing CPI number, which further enforced the view that there’s no need for the Fed to be very aggressive in terms of rate hikes," said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich. Rising interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on the greenback-denominated, nonyielding gold.

"Now it seems that gold has some legs above the $1,300 level, which attracts some technical buying. The bulls have the upper hand, at least for the moment. I wouldn’t expect a sharp down move over the next couple of weeks." Geopolitical risks, including over Iran and North Korea, are likely to persist this week, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with Oanda, said in a note.

"This should all combine to ensure that gold maintains a safe-haven tone this week," Halley said.

The euro extended losses after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont failed to give a clear answer to whether or not he declared independence from Spain.

Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,305/oz and rise to the next resistance at $1,318, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. "Prices have established themselves above $1,300, although the upside may be a little bit limited, we would expect to see them remain at the $1,300-1,310 mark over the course of the week," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex gold contracts for a fourth straight week in the week to October 10, data showed on Friday.

Silver rose 0.1% to $17.37/oz after hitting $17.44, its highest since mid-September.

Platinum eased 0.1% to $943.25 an ounce. Palladium climbed 1.5% to $1,002.70 an ounce after earlier hitting its highest since February 2001 at $1,008.

