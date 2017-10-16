Futures track record JSE and buoyant global markets

South African futures reached a fresh high on Monday, tracking the local bourse, which broke through the psychologically important 58,000-point level for the first time.

Major US equity markets also opened at record intraday highs, as investors focused on more than 200 companies set to report quarterly results during the next several sessions, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Global markets were broadly lifted on Monday after Chinese producer inflation came in above expectations, with the latest release showing the world’s second-largest economy was defying some expectations of a cool-down. Producer inflation shot up to 6.9% year on year in September, compared with a Trading Economics forecast of 6.3%.

Several geopolitical risk events take place this week, including an ultimatum by the Spanish government to Catalonia to drop independence plans by Thursday, or face a possible take-over by central government.

US President Donald Trump’s threats to pull out of a recent nuclear deal with Iran could grab headlines this week, which could drive oil prices higher, analysts said. Brent crude was last seen up 0.96% to $57.71.

There are no major local data releases on Tuesday, which, however, sees consumer data for the eurozone and the UK for September.

The all share added 0.5% to 58‚163.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.51% to 51‚713.4‚ both record levels.

The gold index gained 3.13%‚ platinums 1.63%‚ resources 1.16%‚ industrials 0.4% and banks 0.26%. General retailers shed 0.74%

The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.55%, at 52,440 points. The number of contracts traded was 21,612 from Friday’s 19,065.

At 5.40pm gold was flat at $1,303.86 an ounce and platinum had lost 0.46% to $939.23.