Bonds weaken despite firmer rand

South African bonds were softer on Monday afternoon, tracking earlier weakness in the rand, as the euro came under pressure from concerns over Catalonia.

The rand recovered from earlier weakness on Monday afternoon, but analysts cautioned that foreign investors seemed comfortable with their holdings in emerging-market bonds for now.

The euro remained slightly softer against the greenback, after the Catalan government earlier opted not to provide clarification on whether or not they unilaterally declared independence last Tuesday in the regional Parliament. The central government had then announced that Catalan Premier Puigdemont had until Thursday to clarify his position, or possibly be on the receiving end of a suspension of regional autonomy.

The next steps, days and weeks ahead remained uncertain and could generate more volatility, said Barclay’s research analysts.

The rand, which bonds track, had a recovery against the greenback last week, supported by local factors, such as the reinstatement of charges against President Jacob Zuma, and an easing in the dollar’s rally.

Sasfin Securities’ bonds team said investors appeared to be reasonably comfortable with current holdings of emerging-market bonds, and new cash inflows were on hold.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.63% from 8.615% and the R207 at 7.32% from 7.305%.

The rand was at R13.2779 from R13.2984.