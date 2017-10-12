Rand improves after drop in the number of expected US interest-rate increases

The rand was slightly firmer to the dollar on Thursday, just before midday, as the greenback remained at weaker levels, having lost ground since Friday following a rally.

The prospects of a number of interest-rate increases in the US, following signs of an uptick in economic growth, were quelled after the release of the federal open market committee's minutes on Wednesday. The minutes were interpreted by markets as being rather dovish.

While an interest-rate increase before year-end may still happen, the pace of increase may not be as rapid as previously expected.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said sentiment more than fundamentals had been weighing on the dollar, although the news flow did justify at least some weakness in the greenback. The more dovish minutes did not necessarily remove the expectation of a December hike.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.4827 to the dollar from R13.5217, at R15.9796 to the euro from R16.0457 and at R17.8446 to the pound from R17.8913.

The euro was at $1.1852 from $1.1867.