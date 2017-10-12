Oil prices slip back on rising US inventories

Singapore — Oil prices eased on Thursday as US fuel inventories rose despite efforts by the Opec cartel to cut production and tighten the market.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $51.08 a barrel at 1.12am GMT, down 22c or 0.4% from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $56.62, down 32c or 0.6% from the previous close.

Starting this year, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers including Russia agreed to cut output by 1.8-million barrels a day to prop up prices.

The Opec-led deal helped lift oil from the $30-$40 range seen in late 2016 and early 2017.

But traders say supplies remain ample despite these cuts, thanks in large part to surging US production.

As a result, Opec is widely expected to extend the cuts beyond the current expiry date of end-March 2018.

“Opec doesn’t really have a choice but to extend cuts unless they’re happy to risk sub-$40 prices again,” said David Maher, MD for energy at commodity merchant RCMA Group in Singapore.

With ongoing Opec-led supply cuts supporting prices, but rising US production capping the gains, Maher said markets would likely be balanced in 2018 and 2019, with Brent range-bound in a range of $50-$60 a barrel.

“Currently, the main risks to upside are new Iran sanctions and Venezuela issues, while downside risks are Opec cuts not being extended or poor compliance leading to agreement breaking down, or weaker demand,” Maher said.

US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose sanctions on Iran, less than two years after they were lifted under a 2015 deal between Tehran and leading world powers following Iran’s agreement to suspend its disputed nuclear programme.

In Venezuela, an Opec member with huge oil reserves, an economic and political crisis is threatening production, and the government is also at loggerheads with the Trump administration.

With rising US production undermining Opec’s efforts to tighten the market, inventories remain high.

US crude stocks rose by 3.1-million barrels to 468.5-million barrels last week, according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Official US fuel inventory data is due to be published on Thursday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

“Our updated global supply-demand balance indeed shows peak stock draws in the third quarter of 2017,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

The US bank said that current oil supply and demand fundamentals meant it expected Brent to average $58 a barrel in 2018.

