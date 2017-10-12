Markets

JSE lower as industrials and miners soften on stronger rand

12 October 2017 - 10:31 Maarten Mittner
Picture: JSE
The JSE opened lower on Thursday, pausing in its long winning streak, as rand hedges dropped.

The local currency was stronger following less hawkish sentiment among US Federal Reserve officials expressed in the September minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), released late on Wednesday.

Platinum stocks were firm favourites at the JSE’s opening as the platinum price added 0.34% to $935.53 an ounce.

The dollar weakened in overnight trade in response to the Fed minutes but was flat at $1.8640 to the euro in early trade on Thursday, while the rand hit a monthly best level of R13.4535 to the dollar.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.18% up at a record 22,872.89 on Wednesday. Asian markets were firmer on Thursday as the Nikkei 225 rose 0.35% and the Hang Seng 0.36%.

Industrials and resources on the JSE opened weaker but retailers and banks found support from the stronger local currency.

"The stronger rand trend was further supported this morning by the outcome of the Fed minutes, in which the tone was less hawkish and more divided than the markets were apparently expecting," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

Although the market has priced in a December Fed hike, it is unclear how many increases are due for 2018 as overall consumer inflation is expected to remain subdued, despite a recent uptick.

At 9.30am on the JSE the all share was 0.12% off at 57,699.40 and the benchmark top 40 was 0.23% lower. Industrials shed 0.32%, resources 0.21% and food and drug retailers 0.14%.

Platinum miners rose 1.1%, general retailers 0.68%, banks 0.36% and financials 0.31%.

Among the rand hedges Richemont shed 1.11% to R123.70 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.08% to R1,666.73.

Among platinum stocks Northam rose 1.48% to R49.33, Anglo American Platinum 1.21% to R355.51 and Impala Platinum 1.03% to R32.33.

In the banking sector, Standard Bank rose 0.59% to R167.24 and FirstRand 0.48% to R53.96.

PSG was 0.64% lower at R258.22 following the release of interim results on Wednesday. Headline earnings dropped 22.5% in the six months to end-August, mainly on weak results from agricultural group Zeder.

Among retailers Woolworths gained 0.92% to R61.42 but Steinhoff Africa Retail dropped 0.83% to R24.

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem added 1.02% to R31.69. It has grown 41% since its listing last year.

Fast-food and jewellery franchise group Taste Holdings lost 4.3% to 89c. The franchise holder of Domino’s and Starbucks reported interim profit that fell by more than half, on a 9% fall in revenue.

Among property stocks Echo Polska added 0.23% to R21.65. It announced a deal on Wednesday to buy 12 Polish retail properties worth R11bn over the next two years.

Telkom was up 3.88% to R58.62.

Naspers lost 0.85% to R3,192.55.

Sun International recovered 0.28% to R52.83. It is down 39% so far this year.

International packaging and paper group Mondi plc was 1.27% lower at R341.37 after reporting an 8% rise in underlying profit for the third quarter on Wednesday.

Tertiary educational group Stadio continued to attract market attraction since its recent listing, firming 5.37% to R6.48.

