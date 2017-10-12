Futures lower as JSE ends winning run and Dow opens flat

South African futures were weaker on Thursday on a fractionally lower JSE and a subdued opening on US markets.

The Dow was down 0.01% at the JSE’s close, after hitting another record on Wednesday, as US markets responded positively to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Broad gains in Asian equity markets came as the Fed signaled its confidence that the US economy was strong enough to support further rate increases, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.35% and the Hang Seng 0.24%.

The FTSE 100 added 0.31%, but the CAC 40 shed 0.03%. Germany’s DAX 30 was up 0.09%, keeping it in record territory.

The all share’s lower close caused it to narrowly miss a record 10-session winning streak as the firmer rand created losses among rand hedges and miners towards the close of trading.

Banks and retailers were the best performers on the day while mining stocks weighed on the bourse.

The all share closed 0.04% lower at 57,747.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.17%. Platinums lost 1.46%, the gold index 1.16%, resources 0.73% and industrials 0.15%.

General retailers added 1.36%, food and drug retailers 1.05%, banks 0.94%, financials 0.80% and property 0.42%.

Brent crude was 1.07% lower at $56.03 a barrel.

The rand was at R13.4531 to the dollar from R13.5217.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.13%, at 52,099 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,757 from Wednesday’s 22,873.