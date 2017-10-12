Bonds track firmer rand after mildly dovish Fed minutes

South African bonds were marginally firmer shortly before midday on Thursday, tracking the rand, which gained after US Federal Reserve minutes showed some concern about low inflation.

The euro was close to a three-week high against the dollar following the release of minutes on Wednesday from the September’ federal open market committee meeting.

The minutes signalled confidence that the US economy was strong enough to support further rate increases; however, some officials expressed reservations as to the outlook for inflation, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Sasfin Securities analysts said the Fed was adamant that an interest-rate increase was in the offing before year-end, but the fierce debate about inflation suggested there was no consensus about the path thereafter.

"The dollar weakness gave emerging-market currencies a boost and helped emerging-market bonds outpace treasuries," the analysts said.

Despite the weakness of the dollar, some caution on how well the rand was doing was warranted, said TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen.

The rand looked set to test lower technical levels of R13.43, as momentum was favouring the emerging markets, but a turnaround may be on the cards in the near future, he said.

Friday sees the release of US consumer inflation data. At 11.30am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.66% from Wednesday’s 8.68% and the R207 was at 7.375% from 7.39%.

The rand was at R13.4827 to the dollar from R13.5217.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.335% from 2.3492%.