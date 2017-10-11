US treasury prices are up ahead of Fed minutes

New York — US treasury prices rose and world stocks were up slightly on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting, while the euro rose after Catalonia held off on moving towards independence.

Spanish stocks rallied and the euro reached a two-week high after Catalonia’s leader, Carles Puigdemont, declined to make a formal independence declaration on Tuesday to allow for talks with Madrid. This disappointed many pro-independence supporters but pleased financial markets.

The euro move helped push the dollar index down for the fourth day in row. The dollar was weak ahead of Fed minutes and on uncertainties about the prospects for US tax reform.

Wall Street’s major stock indices trod water as a jump in shares of consumer staples was offset by a drop in financials a day before the start of the quarterly reporting season.

"Third-quarter results of large banks are expected to be tepid," said Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research. "Trading revenue [will be] down due to low volatility and loan growth remaining flat to slightly negative."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.77 points, or 0.07%, to 22,846.45, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 points, or 0.02%, to 2,551.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.49 points, or 0.08%, to 6,592.74.

A 1.3% jump in Spain’s IBEX more than reversed its decline in the previous session while the broader equities market showed a lacklustre performance. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.08% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.10%.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of currencies ahead of the Fed’s release of its September policy meeting minutes where it decided to pare the central bank’s $4.5-trillion balance sheet. The dollar index fell 0.25%, with the euro up 0.38% to $1.1851.

Also, US President Donald Trump’s spat with Tennessee senator Bob Corker, an influential fellow Republican, raised concerns that Trump’s tax reform push may be in jeopardy. "Squabbles surrounding Trump’s efforts come as no surprise, but it is still not helping the dollar," said Yukio Izhizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, US treasuries investors were betting on a rate hike in December ahead of the Fed minutes. "Speakers have been out in force recently and I think they’ve been pretty clear that a December rate hike is certainly on the table," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3356%, from 2.345% late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond last rose 10/32 in price to yield 2.8649%, from 2.881% late on Tuesday.

Oil prices gave back earlier gains. US crude fell 0.41% to $50.71 per barrel and Brent was last at $56.24, down 0.65% on the day.

Gold prices were barely up after declining in the previous days session. Spot gold rose 0.04% to $1,288.16 an ounce.

Reuters