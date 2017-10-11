The battered rand still has a few bulls in its corner

That pessimism may be overdone and investors should look through looming risk events, such as the Treasury’s medium-term fiscal update and the ANC’s elective conference, and focus on sources of underlying strength like a narrowing trade gap, according to ETM Analytics.

"We would expect the rand to appreciate in a normal environment," says Halen Bothma, a market analyst at ETM. "If you erase the risks like the ANC conference and the medium-term budget policy statement, the fundamentals are supportive. We are modestly bullish on the rand."

Rand recovery

The currency has fallen about 7% since touching an almost three-month high on September 6 as traders bought dollars on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will raise rates later this year. The rand has scope to turn that around, according to Rand Merchant Bank strategist John Cairns, who sees it strengthening to R13/$ by year-end.

"Even with recent weakness, the rand is still trading within existing ranges," he says. "There is still a high number of event risks that could easily see the recent rand moves reverse."

Analysts agree the currency will recover, with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey for it to strengthen to R13.28/$ by year-end.

Strategists have raised their rand projections for end-2017 as the South African currency benefited from carry appeal, low inflationary pressures and the country’s longest run of trade surpluses in six years, which has helped to narrow the current account deficit.