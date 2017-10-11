Rand strengthens as fears of Catalan independence ease

The rand was firmer against major global currencies shortly before midday on Wednesday, extending gains made on Tuesday, as the dollar faltered against a basket of currencies.

The rand is set to continue recovering momentum against the dollar, following improved risk appetite from investors after Catalonia president Carlos Puigdemont seemed to back away from his previous threat to declare immediate independence from Spain, said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Wednesday’s main risk event will be the release of September’s US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting minutes, which investors will closely comb through for clues on rate-hike timing in the final quarter of 2017, said Otunuga.

The dollar sell off on Tuesday pushed the rand back below its recent short-term upward trend line, suggesting the month long rally by the greenback may have hit a stumbling block for now, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

At 11.31am, the rand was at R13.593 to the dollar from R13.6745, R16.0604 to the euro from R16.1534 and at R17.9222 to the pound from R18.0582.

The euro was at $1.1815 from $1.1813.