Rand extends its recovery as dollar stumbles

The rand was a lot stronger on Wednesday morning, extending a recovery that began a day earlier, as the dollar faltered against a basket of currencies.

"We are back to wondering if the dollar rally is halting, merely pausing, or is even possibly reversing," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

The release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting could provide direction for the dollar and, in turn, the rand.

"The markets’ focus on the Fed and what is going to happen in December [a rate hike or not] is driving currency moves for the most part," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

At 9.36am, the rand was at R13.6232 to the dollar from R13.6745 — and much better than the R13.86 seen at the start of the week.

It was at R16.1100 to the euro from R16.1534 and at R17.9819 to the pound from R18.0582.

The euro was at $1.1825 from $1.1813.