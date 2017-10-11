Markets

PRICE PREMIUM

Palladium overtakes platinum, for now

SA is the world’s second-largest supplier of palladium behind Russia

11 October 2017 - 06:14 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Advances in electric vehicles powered by batteries will have a "devastating impact" on palladium in the future, but in the meantime the metal is experiencing a rare moment of being more expensive than platinum. But that raises its own risks.

In the latest Commodities Compendium from Macquarie Research, analysts noted this was only the third time that the price of palladium had overtaken that of platinum since 1931 and 2001.

SA is the world’s second-largest supplier of palladium behind Russia. The metal is used to make autocatalysts for petrol-fuelled engines and remains an important market for South African miners, which primarily focus on platinum.

The Macquarie report shows that recycled palladium from autocatalysts built into exhaust systems will reach 2.88-million ounces by 2022, overtaking the 2.814-million ounces of metal coming from SA and Zimbabwe, which together will be more than Russia’s 2.7-million ounces of palladium.

The electric vehicle story, "which will be devastating, seems too distant to matter enormously [for palladium].

"For platinum we see upside — much of the technological bad news is priced in, gold will support and eventually boost, and the global economic uplift will help jewellery demand," the Macquarie analysts said.

The price gap between palladium and platinum was narrow and there was little incentive for autocatalyst makers to switch the one-eighth of an ounce of palladium per unit with platinum, which could be used in petrol engines, they said.

There was no other demand for palladium, unlike platinum, which had uses in jewellery and industrial applications, said analyst Matthew Turner.

"Platinum will evolve into a kind of mini-gold, a jewellery metal, but we are wondering about substitution back into petrol cars for platinum," he said. "We do think over time autocatalyst demand for both metals will be similar and both will in the end decline due to electric vehicles, but it’s not an immediate thing at all."

Macquarie analysts forecast platinum demand in autocatalysts falling to just above 1.7-million ounces a year by 2022, from nearly 2-million ounces in 2017, while palladium demand for the same use was predicted to decline to 4.87-million ounces from 5.79-million ounces in the same period.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

READ THIS

System to award mining rights can facilitate fraud, says Corruption Watch

The report says the mineral resources department does not consistently adhere to time frames for the processing of applications, which can take up to ...
National
13 hours ago

Tharisa expects chrome, platinum metals output to continue growing

Prices for platinum group metals fell slightly in the year to end-September, but chrome prices jumped sharply
Companies
22 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Delegates uneasy over Joburg Indaba snub

Chamber of Mines CE Roger Baxter lost momentum and opportunity in his delayed rebuttal
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE takes a breather after reaching several ...
Markets
2.
Rand hedges push JSE all share to another record ...
Markets
3.
JSE’s all share index eyes 58,000 points
Markets
4.
Rand claws back ground after some earlier losses
Markets
5.
Rand breaks through R13.70/$ as dollar rally ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.