MARKET WRAP: JSE closes a little higher as banks enjoy the firmer rand

The JSE firmed further on Wednesday, in yet another record close, as banks and retailers gained on the stronger rand, while Naspers led rand hedges higher, despite the stronger currency.

Miners were the losers on the day, on a weaker dollar, while Brent crude struggled to hold onto the firmer levels it reached last month.

Analysts have been sceptical about the sustainability of the rand and bond gains of the past week, ahead of US consumer inflation data on Friday, but the local currency has surprised, with R13.44 to the dollar now seen as a realistic next resistance level.

Volumes on the JSE were lower than average, at R15bn, ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting minutes for September, that might lead to further dollar weakness, which would support the rand.

The minutes are likely to reveal clear-cut support among Fed members for a December rate hike, but with a more measured approach in 2018 based on subdued inflation.

The all share closed 0.24% higher at 57,770.70 points with the blue-chip top 40 hitting 51,438.60 points, 0.15% higher and just short of previous record levels. The all share has gained 3.94% so far this month.

Banks rose 1.56%, general retailers 1.23%, industrials 0.79%, food and drug retailers 0.74%, financials 0.71% and property 0.57%. The gold index shed 2.68%, resources 1.87% and platinums 0.16%.

Nedbank gained 2.1% to R212.90, Standard Bank 2.03% to R166.26, Barclays Africa 1.76% to R146.02 and Capitec 1.7% to R928. The latter reached an intra-day record high.

Retailer Steinhoff added 1.27% to R60 and Spar 1.3% to R174.

Naspers ended the day 0.91% higher at R3,220, another record. It has now gained more than 10% in October.

Property heavyweight Nepi Rockcastle was up 0.79% to R181.57.

The rand firmed to R13.5103 to the dollar during the day, from R13.6745, its best level so far in October, before weakening to R13.5529 soon after the JSE’s close.

The dollar has reversed course against the euro this week, after firming to $1.1708 last week, following renewed indications the Fed might balk at increasing rates at a faster pace next year.

The R186 was bid at 8.7% from 8.67%. The US 10-year bond was at 2.3349% from 2.3591%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was down a marginal 0.06% at 52,070 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,873 from Tuesday’s 24,847.