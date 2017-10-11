JSE slightly firmer as rand supports banks and retailers

The JSE opened marginally firmer on Wednesday as upbeat global markets and a firmer rand supported retailers and banks, while miners retreated.

The Dow Jones closed 0.31% higher at 22,830.68 on Tuesday after Walmart announced a $20bn share buyback.

Asian markets were higher on Wednesday morning with the Nikkei up 0.28% and the Shanghai Composite 0.16%. The Hang Seng was flat.

The rand is expected to drive market sentiment after the gains from the past few days, with the firmer currency trend on Tuesday seen as supportive of locally focused shares, while rand hedges benefit from a weaker rand.

Any additional improvement in the rand would allow for further improvement in retailers over the short term, with only modest gains expected with banking shares, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

"The area at around R13.44 to the dollar remains a realistic initial target for the rand," Momentum said.

The rand was at R13.59/$ from R13.6745 in early morning trade.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.11% up at 57,694.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.12%. Banks rose 1.28%, general retailers 0.91%, food and drug retailers 0.63%, financials 0.62% and industrials 0.25%. The gold index shed 1.47%, platinum 0.94% and resources 0.86%.

Among the big global miners, BHP dropped 0.23% to R249.07.

ArcelorMittal shed 4% to R4.80.

Sasol gained 0.69% to R394.69. Brent crude was flat at $56.59 a barrel.

PSG rose 1.04% to R249.27, ahead of the release of its interim results to end-August expected later in the day. The company said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) would be between 22.4% and 23.5% lower than the 470.5c in the previous period.

Among gold stocks, Harmony shed 1.77% to R24.96 and Gold Fields 1.56% to R56.85.

Standard Bank jumped 1.64% to R165.63, Barclays Africa 1.34% to R145.43 and FirstRand 1.26% to R53.90.

Mr Price added 1.63% to R187.50, Woolworths 1.42% to R61.46 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 1.31% to R24.

After surging 7.8% on Tuesday Dis-Chem gained another 1.79% to R31.76. The group earlier said it expected to announce an increase in HEPS of between 34.8% and 39.5%, or 45.7c and 47.3c, for the half-year to end-August.

Naspers softened 0.18% to R3,185.41.

Out-of-favour stock Famous Brands dropped 0.24% to R105.25. It slumped 10.74% on Tuesday after the group indicated in a trading update that first-half earnings to end-August were expected to decline by up to 63%.

Mondi was down 6.75% to R351.12 with the market disappointed in the group’s third quarter trading update, reflecting a 8% rise in profit.