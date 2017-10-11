JSE pushes to fresh highs as mid-cap stocks join the rally

The JSE maintained its momentum on Wednesday, stretching its winning streak to a ninth consecutive session.

Interest-rate sensitive stocks, including banks and retailers, were well supported, as the rand rebounded from its recent lows to the dollar and other hard currencies.

Shares of diversified industrial group Barloworld reached levels last seen in 2007, before the global financial crisis, as the rand recovered through R13.60/$, from lows of R13.86 at the start of the week.

Barloworld and Imperial are sensitive to the rand through their vehicle dealership businesses. Imperial touched R200 a share, which was near its recent highs.

Bargain-hunting in recently sold-down mid-cap stocks was in play, complementing modest gains in the large-cap stocks, that tend to influence the broader market.

Mondi was biggest loser among the blue-chip companies, dropping 7.48% to R347.02, following a quarterly report in which it said it recorded an 8% rise in its underlying operating profit for the third quarter.

The share was up 0.29% to 57,794.30 points at lunchtime, marking a record high and bringing gains over the past nine sessions to 4%.

Global equity markets were mixed on the day, although a number of them were at historic highs.

Momentum Securities analysts said in a note US corporate earnings for the third quarter might provide catalysts for global markets.

Standard Bank was up 2.29% to R166.69, Nedbank 1.75% to R212.17 and MMI Holdings 1.94% to R18.96.

Mr Price gained 1.86% to R187.93 and Massmart 2.33% to R109.90.

Pioneer Food Group gained 3.16% to R118.01 and RCL Foods 6.75% to R15.50.

Barloworld rose 2.56% to R132.95 and Naspers 0.57% to R3,209.20.

Private equity group Brait, in which retail magnate Christo Wiese is a significant shareholder, was up 1.74% to R56.81.