Futures flat as Dow investors turn focus to company earnings

South African futures were flat on Wednesday despite the JSE all share ending its ninth consecutive trading day of gains a little higher.

The Dow was up 0.06% to 22,844.30 points soon after the JSE’s close.

The all share closed 0.24% higher at 57,770.70 points with the blue-chip top 40 hitting 51,438.60 points, 0.15% higher and just short of previous record levels. The all share has gained 3.94% so far this month.

Banks rose 1.56%, general retailers 1.23%, industrials 0.79%, food and drug retailers 0.74%, financials 0.71% and property 0.57%. The gold index shed 2.68%, resources 1.87% and platinums 0.16%.

Investors now await the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, along with a ramp-up in the number of third-quarter corporate earnings releases.

The release of the Fed minutes is "the day’s key event, with traders looking for further insight into the Fed’s interest-rate plans," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the euro hit a two-week high against the dollar, but for now it was staying below the 50-day moving average, at about $1.1846. Once through this short-term technical benchmark, Commerzbank technical analysts saw a resistance line at $1.1914. After that, there was little of note until the psychological $1.20 level.

The rand was at R13.5574 to the dollar from R13.6745.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was down a marginal 0.06% at 52,070 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,873 from Tuesday’s 24,847.

