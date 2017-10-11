Catalonia may spur JSE’s record-breaking run

Asian markets rallied on Wednesday morning after Catalan president Carles Puigdemont told Spain’s parliament he was delaying his threat to secede following a referendum Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy considers invalid.

The euro rallied against most currencies, but the rand held steady at R16.15/€, R13.67/$ and R18.04/£.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.59%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.02%.

The JSE on Tuesday continued its record-breaking run, with the all share index gaining 0.17% to 57,630 points and the top 40 gaining 0.08% to 51,363 points.

PSG warned shareholders on October 6 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August fell by up to 23.5%.

This was mainly due to its investment in Zeder, which on October 4 reported its HEPS fell 70% to 4.3c for the six months to end-August.

Cartrack said on October 3 that it expected to report on Wednesday that HEPS for the six months to end-August grew by up to 22%.