Bonds steady ahead of Fed minutes

South African bonds were steady on Wednesday morning as markets looked forward to getting more clarity on whether the US Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates in December.

Emerging markets like SA keenly watch developments in the US, as the prospect of an economic recovery there has put their currencies and bonds under pressure.

Over the past few weeks, US Federal Reserve officials have talked in support of an interest-rate increase before the end of the year.

The Federal open market committee minutes to be released later in the day are likely to provide more clarity on the timing of a rate increase.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said that while markets would be driven by whether the Fed would increase interest rates or not in December, "markets will get the last Fed committee minutes to ponder to see if there is anything to be gleaned, in terms of a shift towards a more dovish or hawkish tone".

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the release of the Fed minutes could often move markets but it was unlikely to be the case tonight.

"As always, there will be details important at a micro level but we do not expect anything of enough importance to meaningfully affect the rand or even the dollar. Current pricing for a December Fed hike is 92%."

At 9.04am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.675% from Tuesday’s 8.670%.

The rand was at R13.6601 to the dollar from R 13.6745.