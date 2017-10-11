Bonds flat as market awaits US releases

South African bonds were flat on Wednesday at midday as the market awaited US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and US inflation data that will set the course for the rand and bonds over the short term.

Analysts are sceptical about the sustainability of the rand and bond gains achieved on Tuesday ahead of the release of the minutes later in the day. US consumer inflation data on Friday will also be keenly watched following the higher wage growth numbers released with the nonfarm data last week.

Higher inflation would cement the case for a Fed hike in December and an expected three further increases of 25 basis points next year.

"Markets are almost fully pricing in a rate hike in December and could be fuelled even more by the Federal open market committee minutes from September released today, as well as CPI [consumer price index] figures for September on Friday," said TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

He said more positive signs from the Fed minutes and CPI figures could push the rand back to weaker levels and stir a new rally for the dollar as the local currency struggled to hold on to firmer levels below R13.60/$ on Wednesday.

At 11.33am the R186 was bid at 8.68% from 8.67% and the R207 was at 7.4% from 7.385%.

The rand was at R13.6027 to the dollar from R13.6745.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said it was significant that the US 10-year bond yield had fallen to 2.35% while the market was expecting a rate increase in December.

Rate increases in the US tend to support the greenback and rising bond yields.

"Short-term metrics were hinting at a move down towards 2.30%," Momentum said.

That could mean only one thing, and that was that the market did not believe that the Fed would increase as much as expected, Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Dave Mohr said earlier.

At midday the 10-year was at 2.3456% from 2.3591%.