Rand claws back ground after some earlier losses

The rand recovered its earlier losses just before midday on Tuesday, with other emerging-market currencies following suite.

The local currency weakened to R13.81 against the dollar in earlier trade but had recovered 10c just before midday.

The rand’s recent weakness, along with that of other emerging-market currencies, was attributed to signs of an economic recovery in the US, which increases the probability of an interest-rate increase before December, boosting the dollar.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said that the halt in the US dollar’s rally had calmed markets, and as the headlines coming out of Turkey became less, emerging-market currencies had been seen to recover a little.

Markets now look forward to the release of US consumer price inflation data on Friday.

"We feel that emerging markets could stage a bit of a comeback, and we might look to push to R13.70/$," said Botha.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.7042 to the dollar from R13.8161, at R16.1402 to the euro from R16.2331 and at R18.0667 to the pound from R18.1615.

The euro was at $1.1779 from $1.1749.