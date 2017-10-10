MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher on firmer rand

The JSE closed marginally firmer on Tuesday, at yet another record high, albeit in subdued trade. The firmer rand supported retailers and banks, while miners closed lower.

Local data on the day was upbeat, with manufacturing production showing surprise growth in August. After falling 1.4% year on year in July‚ it rose by 1.5% year on year in August, beating a Trading Economics forecast of a 0.5% contraction.

The firmer rand, which gained more than 1% to the dollar from over-sold levels, acted as catalyst for retailers and banks to recover. These sectors have been on the back foot over the past few sessions, which saw miners and rand hedges rally on the weaker currency.

Property stocks, which have been lagging behind in the market, were also higher.

The all share gained 0.17% to 57,629.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.08%. General retailers firmed 1.96%, banks 1.29%, property 1.26%, food and drug retailers 1.2% and financials 0.79%.

Resources shed 0.87%, the gold index 0.72% and platinums 0.31%.

Diversified miner Anglo American fell 1% to R257.59 and Glencore 0.95% to R65.43.

Petro-chemical group Sasol dropped 1.08% to R392.

Richemont was 0.66% lower at R124.15.

Capitec was the star performer in its sector, gaining 1.94% to R912.50. Standard Bank added 1.56% to R162.96, FirstRand 1.51% to R53.23 and RMB 1.15% to R63.49.

MMI gained 1.81% to R18.60 and Discovery 1.36% to R140.38, while Old Mutual dropped 1.13% to R35.10.

Bonds tracked the firmer rand, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.665% from 8.775%.

The dollar has been under pressure since Friday, following mixed non-farm payrolls data in the US, which showed a rise in wage growth, but the first contraction in the number of jobs created in seven years.

Speculation that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont may be preparing to declare independence on Tuesday continued to grow, but seemed largely to weigh on Spanish assets, with the euro showing little or no sign of being negatively affected, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The rand was at R13.6320 to the dollar from R13.8161 and the euro at $1.1809 from $1.1749.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.17% to 52‚145 points. The number of contracts traded was 24‚847 from Monday’s 26‚055.