JSE’s all share index eyes 58,000 points

10 October 2017 - 08:01 Robert Laing
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE moved further into record territory on Monday, shrugging off declines in the US.

The US stock rally stumbled on Monday, with all three main indices closing lower. But the JSE showed no sign of slowing down, with the all share index rising 0.53% to a fresh record of 57,751 points, its seventh successive trading day of gains.

The S&P 500, which reached a record 2,553 points on Thursday, suffered its second trading day of declines, falling 0.18%. The Nasdaq index suffered its first drop after rising for nine consecutive trading days, falling 0.16%.

The JSE’s top 40 index also reached a fresh record of 51,549 points on Monday with a 0.61% gain.

Sydney took its cue from Wall Street on Tuesday morning, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.1%. Mainland China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange was down 0.33% and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange was down 0.2%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index, however, was up 0.1%, as was Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index which was up 0.34%.

The rand was firmer on Tuesday morning, trading 0.38% stronger against the dollar at R13.77/$, 0.2% stronger against the pound at R18.12/£ and 0.2% stronger against the euro at R16.21/€.

The JSE’s miners may benefit on Tuesday from rising precious metals’ prices. The spot platinum price was 0.82% stronger at $923.45/oz and gold was 0.24% higher at $1,287/oz.

Oil prices steady as Opec says market is reaching balance

Accelerating global economic growth is expected to stoke demand, while output cuts are taking effect — and US tension with Iran could put ...
1 hour ago

Gold edges higher, but gains are capped

The metal is drawing support from a dip in the dollar and uncertainty over US-North Korean relations, but the prospect of a US rate hike is keeping ...
1 hour ago

Asian bourses shrug off Wall Street’s dip

The dollar has pulled back a bit, but remains supported by US rate hike expectations, while the apparent cooling of the global political temperature ...
1 hour ago

