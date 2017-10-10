JSE takes a breather after record run

The JSE opened flat on Tuesday as the market took a breather following four successive record sessions with retailers, banks and property stocks leading at the opening and resources lagging.

The rand was marginally firmer at R13.73 to the dollar from R13.8161.

Property stocks have been subdued so far this month, while rand hedges and miners have powered ahead on the weaker rand.

On Wall Street on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.06% lower at 22,761.07.

Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei up 0.64% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rising 0.56%. Tencent gained 0.6%.

Local market heavyweight Naspers did not immediately react at the opening, dropping 0.61% to R3,170.95. Naspers owns about a third of Tencent.

Commodity prices recovered but the marginally firmer rand damped gains for miners trading on the JSE. Platinum rose 0.783% to $922.77 an ounce and gold added 0.24% to $1,287.10.

The rebound in the dollar stalled on Monday on robust economic data from the eurozone, which supported the euro. The Turkish lira was the worst performer on currency markets on Monday, following Turkey’s visa spat with the US.

"The halt in the dollar has calmed markets, and along with the headlines out of Turkey becoming less, we have seen emerging market currencies recovering a little," TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.07% lower at 57,491.20 and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.09%. General retailers rose 0.61%, food and drug retailers were up 0.45%, gold added 0.35%, banks rose 0.33% and property was also up 0.33%. Resources were down 0.25% and industrials were off 0.13%.

Anglo American dropped 0.45% to R259.

Harmony added 1.61% to R25.86.

Among banks Barclays Africa rose 0.34% to R143.49 and Standard Bank added 0.32% to R160.97. Capitec rose 1.14% to R905.39. Sasfin dropped 1.57% to R48.76.

Liberty Holdings added 0.96% to R107.83.

Steinhoff shed 1.03% to R58.90 but The Foschini Group rose 0.98% to R133.80.

Among property stocks Hyprop rose 1.02% to R106.89.

Mediclinic dropped 0.67% to R122.98.

Dischem was up 4.45% to R30.29 after informing the market earnings per share for the six months to end-August were expected to rise by between 34.8% and 39.5%.

Famous Brands shed 13.91% to R99.51. Shortly after the JSE closed on Monday, the fast-food group warned headline earnings per share for the six months to end-August were expected to drop by between 54% and 63%, due to an adverse trading environment and higher financing costs.

Tertiary educational group Stadio jumped 15.7% to R8.55.