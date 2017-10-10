JSE marginally firmer as rand-hedge losses counter gains by banks and retailers

The JSE closed marginally higher on Tuesday, as the dollar paused for breath from its recent rally, lifting retailers and banks. Rand hedges, which had helped lift the local bourse to record highs in recent sessions, fell, while volumes on the JSE were slightly below average.

Capitec was the star performer in its sector, gaining 1.94% to R912.50. Retailers were bolstered by a market-pleasing trading statement from Dis-Chem, while the rand, along with other emerging-market currencies, gained from the break in the dollar’s rally.

The all share added 0.17% to 57,629.9 points and the top 40 0.08%.

General retailers gained 1.96%, banks 1.29%, financials 0.79%, food and drug resources 1.2%, and the property index 1.26%. Resources dropped 0.87%, gold miners 0.72%, and the platinum index 0.31%.

Local data was upbeat, with manufacturing production registering growth of 1.5% year on year in August, after having contracted in the preceding four months. This was despite a consensus forecast for a mild contraction.

Nevertheless, over the past year, the performance of the South African manufacturing sector had diverged from global manufacturing production, which has strengthened, according to Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan. The comparative under-performance of the local manufacturing sector can be linked to persistently weak domestic demand conditions.

Some geopolitical events remain on the radar, including the possible unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia from Spain. North Korean fears have ebbed, but speculation of another missile launch remain, while reports on Tuesday suggested US President Donald Trump may visit the demilitarised zone during a state visit to South Korea next month.

Major US equity markets pushed higher on Tuesday, bolstered by gains in Wal-Mart, which said, after an investor meeting, it would limit the number of new US stores and focus more on e-commerce and international locations, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Diversified miner Anglo American fell 1% to R257.59 and Glencore 0.95% to R65.43.

Petrochemical group Sasol dropped 1.08% to R392.

Mr Price jumped 3.26% to R184.50, TFG 2.17% to R135.38 and Woolworths 1.87% to R60.60.

Dis-Chem surged 7.59% to R31.20, after earlier reporting it expected to announce an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 34.8% and 39.5%, or 45.7c and 47.3c, for the half-year to end-August. Clicks added 3.59% to R158.50 and Shoprite 1.26% to R215.89.

Imperial Holdings added 1.99% to R199.68 while Bidvest fell 0.56% to R179.31.

Investment holdings group Brait added 1.99% to R55.84 and Remgro 1.89% to R223.73.

PSG rose 1.58% to R246.70, ahead of the release of its interim results to end-August on Wednesday. The company said its HEPS would be between 22.4% and 23.5% lower than the 470.5c in the previous period.

Standard Bank added 1.56% to R162.96, FirstRand 1.51% to R53.23 and RMB 1.15% to R63.49.

MMI gained 1.81% to R18.60 and Discovery 1.36% to R140.38, while Old Mutual dropped 1.13% to R35.10.

Famous Brands slumped 10.74% to R105.50, as markets reacted to the franchise group’s trading update, indicating a decline in first-half earnings to end-August of up to 63%.

Spur Corporation was off 3.41% to R27.46 and Taste Holdings 5.26% to 90c.

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) company Tharisa lost 0.26% to R18.95, after reporting an 8.3% increase in platinum production, and 20% in chrome, for the year to end-September.

Vehicle-tracking and fleet-management company Cartrack added 0.57% to R14.20, ahead of it its half-year results to end-August, having said earlier this months HEPS were expected to increase by between 20% and 22%, or 20c and 22c.

At 5.13pm, the Dow was up 0.12% and the Nasdaq 0.09%. The FTSE 100 was up 0.36%, while the DAX 30 was off 0.33%.

Platinum had gained 1.63% to $930.60 an ounce and gold 0.68% to $1,292.77.

Brent crude was up 1.89% to $56.73 a barrel, lifted by reports that oil cartel Opec was growing increasingly confident the global oil market was reaching a balance, after a prolonged period of over-supply.