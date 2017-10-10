Markets

Gold edges higher, but gains are capped

10 October 2017 - 07:56 Apeksha Nair
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, drawing support from international political tension and a softer dollar, but expectation of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year capped the metal’s upward momentum.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,286.86 an ounce at 3.39am GMT, after earlier in the session touching its best since late September at $1288.19.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.3% to $1,289.30/oz.

Uncertainty over what US President Trump might do about North Korea kept a certain degree of risk aversion alive in markets, and that was providing temporary support to gold prices, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

A softer dollar on Tuesday was also lending support but growing expectations that the Fed would raise interest rates again this year checked gold’s gains.

Federal funds futures showed traders were pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a US interest rate hike in December.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and weigh on the greenback-denominated gold.

"Most of the central banks are going to tighten or have renormalisation of monetary policy in the post-financial tsunami era. This point is really restraining the upside for gold prices. I think $1,300 should be a resistance level," To said.

The European Central Bank should reduce its asset buys from next year with the aim of ending them altogether, the bank’s executive board member, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, said on Monday, just weeks before ECB policy makers decide whether to curb stimulus.

INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note: "We still reiterate our view … that the precious metal will likely remain under pressure over the short term, as we see a firmer dollar, resilient equity markets, rising interest rates and slightly more quieter geopolitical conditions, all combining to keep serious rallies in check."

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao sees spot gold still targeting $1,299/oz as it has broken a resistance at $1,281.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $17.02/oz, having hit a two-week high of $17.06 earlier.

Platinum was up 0.4% at $915.55/oz and palladium was little changed at $929.22/oz.

Reuters

Wolfgang Schäuble warns of another global financial crisis

Germany’s outgoing finance minister has warned that spiralling levels of global debt and liquidity present a major risk to the world economy
World
23 hours ago

FT COLUMN: A Catalan breakaway would make Brexit look like a cake walk

Extricating yourself from the EU is difficult enough, but to extricate yourself from a currency union at the same time is an economic suicide ...
Opinion
1 day ago

GADFLY: Is Montreal really the way Barcelona wants to go?

Montreal lost 30% of its head offices when Quebec started making independence noises; in Barcelona, it may already be too late, writes Lionel Laurent
Opinion
3 days ago

Global economy changes pace

The world economy may be doing better, but not everyone is enjoying the gains
Features
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand hedges push JSE all share to another record ...
Markets
2.
Rand softens further as dollar sentiment remains ...
Markets
3.
Futures up as JSE all share closes in record ...
Markets
4.
JSE starts week on a high as rand weakens
Markets
5.
Bonds track weaker rand in quiet trade
Markets

Related Articles

Wolfgang Schäuble warns of another global financial crisis
World / Europe

FT COLUMN: A Catalan breakaway would make Brexit look like a cake walk
Opinion / Columnists

GADFLY: Is Montreal really the way Barcelona wants to go?
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.