Gold edges higher, but gains are capped

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, drawing support from international political tension and a softer dollar, but expectation of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year capped the metal’s upward momentum.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,286.86 an ounce at 3.39am GMT, after earlier in the session touching its best since late September at $1288.19.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.3% to $1,289.30/oz.

Uncertainty over what US President Trump might do about North Korea kept a certain degree of risk aversion alive in markets, and that was providing temporary support to gold prices, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

A softer dollar on Tuesday was also lending support but growing expectations that the Fed would raise interest rates again this year checked gold’s gains.

Federal funds futures showed traders were pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a US interest rate hike in December.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and weigh on the greenback-denominated gold.

"Most of the central banks are going to tighten or have renormalisation of monetary policy in the post-financial tsunami era. This point is really restraining the upside for gold prices. I think $1,300 should be a resistance level," To said.

The European Central Bank should reduce its asset buys from next year with the aim of ending them altogether, the bank’s executive board member, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, said on Monday, just weeks before ECB policy makers decide whether to curb stimulus.

INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note: "We still reiterate our view … that the precious metal will likely remain under pressure over the short term, as we see a firmer dollar, resilient equity markets, rising interest rates and slightly more quieter geopolitical conditions, all combining to keep serious rallies in check."

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao sees spot gold still targeting $1,299/oz as it has broken a resistance at $1,281.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $17.02/oz, having hit a two-week high of $17.06 earlier.

Platinum was up 0.4% at $915.55/oz and palladium was little changed at $929.22/oz.

