Futures marginally higher as JSE all share closes slightly firmer

South African futures were marginally firmer on Tuesday as the market followed subdued trade on the JSE, and as the Dow Jones traded 0.15% higher.

The all share gained 0.17% to 57,629.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.08%. General retailers firmed 1.96%, banks 1.29%, property 1.26%, food and drug retailers 1.2% and financials 0.79%. Resources shed 0.87%, the gold index 0.72% and platinums 0.31%.

The dollar weakened 0.5% against the euro on the day, with analysts saying the greenback suffered from some profit-taking amid a lull in the news flow, and after the bond market was closed for Columbus Day on Monday.

Euro traders were monitoring the situation in Catalonia, where separatist leader and Catalan president Carles Puigdemont may declare the region’s independence from Spain.

In the UK the pound got a lift from the latest developments in the country’s political drama, with Prime Minister Theresa May seen as warding off dissent within her government, for now.

Commodity prices gained on the weaker dollar with gold up 0.58% to $1,291.35 an ounce, platinum 1.61% to $930.40 and Brent crude 2.1% to $56.82 a barrel.

Soon after the JSE’s close, the rand was at R13.6425 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.8161.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.13% to 52,125 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,847 from Monday’s 26,055.