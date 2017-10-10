Catalonian uncertainty hits bond yields as US stocks outpace Europe

New York — Stocks around the world rose on Tuesday, helped by record highs on Wall Street, although Europe traded cautiously and US treasury yields fell as investors braced for a possible move by Catalonia to unilaterally declare independence from Spain.

While oil futures traded higher, the dollar lost ground as the euro climbed to its highest point in a week after Germany’s trade data beat forecasts, and on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may consider scaling back asset purchases.

Madrid’s IBEX stocks index was 1% lower due to Spain’s biggest political crisis since an attempted military coup in 1981. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European stocks was down 0.2%.

Catalonia’s secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont was due to address the region’s parliament in Barcelona later on Tuesday and could ask the assembly to vote on a unilateral declaration of independence from Madrid. If Catalonia splits from Spain "it is going to create economic disruption, and that’s bad for the Spanish economy and the eurozone as a whole", said Mary Ann Hurley, vice-president in fixed income trading at DA Davidson in Seattle.

The three major Wall Street indices scaled new records, helped by gains in energy stocks and in Wal-Mart on the back of the company’s $20bn share buy-back plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.44 points, or 0.14%, to 22,792.51, the S&P 500 gained 2.95 points, or 0.12%, to 2,547.69 and the Nasdaq added 1.20 points, or 0.02%, to 6,580.93.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.41%, also hitting a record high. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell for the third day in a row, down 0.46%, with the euro up 0.55% to $1.1803.

On top of strong German export data, traders were also upbeat after one of the ECB’s German policy makers called for an end to its stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9 in price to yield 2.3356, from 2.368% late on Monday. The 30-year bond last rose 24 in price to yield 2.8673 %, from 2.906 % late on Monday.

In commodities, Brent oil prices pushed above $56 a barrel after top producer Saudi Arabia signalled it would trim its exports and as oil cartel Opec flagged ongoing efforts to try to restore the longer-term "balance" of the market.

US crude rose 2.46% to $50.80 per barrel and Brent was last at $56.69, up 1.61% on the day.

Gold prices also hit their highest in more than a week against the backdrop of a weaker dollar, although expectations for another US interest rate hike capped gains. Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,291.12 an ounce.

Reuters