Asian bourses shrug off Wall Street’s dip

Tokyo/Seoul — Asian shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off modest losses on Wall Street, while expectations of another US interest rate increase this year continued to underpin the dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index reversed early losses and gained 0.4%, as markets reopened after Monday’s public holiday.

Korean shares rallied 2% on their first day of trading this month, on expectation that tension with Pyongyang could ease, and as tech shares led by Samsung Electronics caught up with gains made by global stock markets after a long break.

Seoul markets were closed last week and on Monday for public holidays.

"Global stock markets marked strong gains while Seoul markets were off, and the price of semiconductors continued to rally," said Lee Seung-woo, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a phone call on Monday that an escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula was unacceptable.

Russia and China both called for restraint towards North Korea on Monday, after US President Donald Trump warned at the weekend that "only one thing will work" in dealing with Pyongyang, hinting that military action was on his mind.

"We are expecting a December Fed rate hike, so we are expecting the trend to be dollar strength and yen depreciation, though whenever North Korean risks rise, that pushes down the dollar," said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at IHS Markit in Tokyo.

Interest rate futures are now pricing in nearly a 90% chance that the US Federal Reserve will increase rates again in December.

The dollar was steady on the day against its Japanese counterpart at ¥112.68. On Friday, it had risen as high as ¥113.44, its highest level since July 14.

"The dollar has reset to a slightly lower range from last week," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist for Daiwa Securities.

The perceived safe-haven yen typically rises when investors try to reduce their risk exposure because the currency is often used as a funding source to buy riskier, higher-yielding assets.

Japan is also the world’s largest net creditor nation, and at times of uncertainty, traders assume Japanese investors’ repatriation from foreign countries will outweigh foreign investors’ selling of Japanese assets.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.2% to 93.536, moving away from Friday’s peak of 94.267. That was its loftiest level since July 20, after data showed a stronger than forecast increase in US average hourly earnings in September.

The euro added 0.3% to $1.1773, after it got a lift on Monday from data showing German industrial output notched its biggest monthly increase in more than six years in August.

Also helping the euro were comments from a European Central Bank executive board member, who called for the central bank to reduce its asset purchases next year. The ECB is due to decide on October 26 whether to continue its bond buying in 2018.

Crude oil prices edged slightly higher, underpinned by comments from the Opec cartel signalling the possibility of continued action to restore market balance in the long term.

But gains were seen as limited as oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico began returning to service after the latest US hurricane forced the shutdown of more than 90% of crude output in the area.

Brent crude inched up 2c to $55.81 a barrel. US crude added 5c to $49.63.

Gold prices hit their highest in more than a week, though gains were capped because the expectation of a US rate hike this year supported the dollar.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,286.31 an ounce.

