Rand softens further as dollar sentiment remains bullish

The rand was weaker against major currencies on Monday afternoon, as the dollar continued to firm against emerging-market currencies.

Analysts expect the rand to be largely range bound ahead of key data releases from the US on Friday, but there are some risk events this week.

The dollar remains buoyed by prospects of monetary policy tightening in the US, coupled with the outlook for growth. The market is now pricing an interest-rate increase in December in the US at 92%, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

The greenback surprised some by retaining its firmer footing despite mixed US nonfarm payrolls numbers for September on Friday, which showed a surprisingly large drop in employment, but indicated that wages were rising.

The rand had lost more ground than its emerging-market peers last week; however, on Monday, it was holding up better than them. The Turkish lira had weakened the most to the greenback, amid a diplomatic spat with the US. On Sunday, the two countries stopped issuing nonimmigrant visas for each others’ nationals, following Turkey’s arrest of a Turkish employee at the US consulate in Istanbul last week, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Markets seemingly shrugged off the drop in employment as being hurricane related, analysts said, while weekend risk events also failed to quell risk-on trade. This included a decision by several large corporations to move their headquarters out of Catalonia, where there is an ongoing push towards independence from Spain.

Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont is expected to appear in the regional parliament on Tuesday, where a unilateral declaration of independence may be made.

However, a large march at the weekend in Barcelona in favour of unity and dialogue, and debate in the regional parliament, may have weighed in favour of de-escalation of the conflict, said Barclay’s Research analysts.

Markets now keenly await US Fed minutes on Wednesday, while consumer inflation and retails sales data are expected on Friday.

After the six Fed speakers scheduled for this week, Friday’s US inflation data could lead to volatility towards the end of the week, said TreasuryOne analysts.

At 3pm, the rand was at R13.8065 to the dollar from R13.7551‚ at R16.2093 to the euro from R16.1399 and at R18.1677 to the pound from R18.0264.

The euro was at $1.1739 from $1.1736