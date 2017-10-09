Rand hedges push JSE all share to another record high

The JSE closed above 57,500 points for the first time on Monday as the weaker rand pushed rand hedges higher, with Naspers closing at yet another high.

The market heavyweight, mainly driven by its one-third in Chinese internet company Tencent, ended the day 0.81% higher at R3,190.44. Naspers is up 58.4% so far this year.

The all share added 0.52% to 57,530.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.61% to 51,323.20, also a record. The gold index gained 1.23%, resources 0.94%, general retailers 0.77%, industrials 0.52% and financials 0.26%.

British American Tobacco rose 2.31% to R873.39 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.89% to R1,695.

Sasol gained 2.92% to R396.26.

BHP lifted 1.78% to R251 but Anglo American shed 1.49% to R260.18, after hitting a 2017 high last week.

Old Mutual closed 1.28% higher at R35.50 but Sanlam shed 0.82% to R67.64.

The rand seemed set to hit its worst levels for the year as the local currency headed inexorably toward R13.94 to the dollar, its weakest so far this year, recorded on April 10. Soon after the JSE’s close, it was at R13.8629 to the dollar, 0.66% weaker on the day.

The rand had lost more ground than its emerging-market peers last week, however, on Monday, it was holding up better than its counterparts. The Turkish lira had weakened the most to the greenback, amid a diplomatic spat with the US. The two countries on Sunday stopped issuing non-immigrant visas for each others’ nationals, following Turkey’s arrest of a Turkish employee at the US consulate in Istanbul last week, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

South African bonds tracked the local currency weaker, while US markets were closed for a public holiday.

The forward market has priced in a 92% probability of a US rate hike in December. Three more hikes of 25 basis points are likely in 2018. A rise in rates in the world’s largest economy would have a deleterious effect on the rand.

The benchmark R186 bond was last bid at 8.775% from 8.7% and the R207 at 7.49% from 7.43%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.66% to 52‚118 points. The number of contracts traded was 26‚055 from Friday’s 27‚715.