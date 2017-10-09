Opec comments lead to oil prices stabilising on Monday morning

Amsterdam — Oil prices stabilised on Monday after one of the most bearish weeks in months, propped up by Opec comments signalling that the group and other producers may take further action to restore market balance in the long term.

Oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico started returning to service after Hurricane Nate had forced the shutdown of more than 90% of crude output in the area.

The prospective restarts kept price gains in check.

"Oil is having trouble [finding] direction. Mixed signals keep investors busy changing their minds," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

"There is a good chance that we will continue to trade a bit sideways in the coming weeks up to the Opec meeting." The oil cartel is due to meet in Vienna on November 30, when it will discuss its pact to reduce output in order to prop up the market.

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said on Sunday that consultations were under way for an extension of the agreement beyond March 2018 and that more oil-producing nations may join the supply pact, possibly at the November meeting.

He also said Opec members and other producers may have to take some "extraordinary measures" to ensure the market is in balance in the long term.

Global benchmark Brent crude was down 28 US cents at $55.34 a barrel at 9.38am GMT. Last week, Brent dropped 3.3%, its biggest weekly loss since June 2016.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $49.32, up 3c. WTI’s losses last week came to 4.6%. Market sentiment remains strong. Money managers raised their bullish bets on US crude futures for the third week in a row, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission reported on Friday.

Investors raised their combined futures and options position in WTI on the Nymex and Ice markets by 3,211 contracts to 288,766 in the week to October 3, its highest since mid-August, the data showed.

Reuters