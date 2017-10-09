Oil rises on the expectation that Saudi Arabia will restrain its output

Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Monday, after a 2% slide on Friday, on the expectation that Saudi Arabia would continue to restrain its output in order to support prices, and as the amount of rigs drilling for new oil in the US dipped.

Oil ports, producers and refiners in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, which shut facilities ahead of Hurricane Nate, were planning to reopen on Monday as the storm moved inland, away from most energy infrastructure on the US Gulf Coast.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) front-month crude futures were trading at $49.48 a barrel at 4.36am GMT, up 19c, or 0.4%, from their last close.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 16c, or 0.3%, at $55.78 a barrel.

Oil tumbled by around 2% on Friday, with WTI dipping back below $50 a barrel, as concern of overproduction re-surfaced.

But analysts said on Monday that a Saudi Arabian commitment to support the market by restraining output would prevent crude from falling further.

"We remain fairly confident that the Saudis will look to continue to support the oil market, especially until the sale of Aramco," said Shane Channel, equity and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco is planning to float about 5% of the firm in an initial public offering (IPO) next year.

A reported cut in the number of US oil rigs drilling for new production provided some price support.

The oil rig count fell by two to 748 in the week to October 6, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday. Trading activity was low on Monday due to the Columbus Day federal holiday in the US, although markets are open.

As a sign of the more positive sentiment in the market, hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets on US crude futures for the third consecutive week, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission reported on Friday.

The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in WTI on the Nymex and ICE markets by 3,211 contracts to 288,766 in the week to October 3, its highest since mid-August, the data showed.

