JSE races further into record territory

The JSE was again in record terrain on Monday as it stretched its rally to a seventh consecutive trading day.

A number of factors, including a weaker rand and individual corporate news, fuelled momentum in the all share, which outdid some its peers in Europe.

The rand slipped through R13.80/$ for the first time since April, boosting big rand hedge, resources and industrial stocks.

These pushed the all share up 0.56% to 57,550.70 points by lunchtime, as the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.66%.

Gold stocks received an added boost from a higher gold price as speculation mounted that North Korea is about to conduct a missile and/or nuclear test, a scenario that would put Pyongyang on a collision course with Washington.

Soon after midday the gold price was at $1,281/oz, which was significantly higher than Friday’s intraday low of $1,260.30.

Momentum Securities said in a note that investors had high levels of conviction in risk assets, basing their argument on what it said was sound macroeconomic momentum in the US.

Sasol was one of the top gainers among blue-chip stocks, after the company said it would explore other options to settle outstanding debt relating to its black economic empowerment (BEE) scheme, Sasol Inzalo, which would wind down in 2018.

"Sasol’s intention is to mitigate the amount of shareholder dilution while still maintaining Sasol’s investment grade credit rating," the company said in a statement.

British American Tobacco was up 2.53% to R875.25.

Healthcare stocks were also in demand, with Netcare gaining 2.29% to R24.58 and Life Healthcare 3.03% to R26.22.

Investment group Brait, which continues to be volatile, was up 3.66% to R54.94.

AngloGold Ashanti added 2.17% to R133.35 and Sibanye-Stillwater 2.86% to R16.20.

Group Five regained another 2.78% to R9.25, continuing its recovery following a sell-off last week.