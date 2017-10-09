JSE may take a breather from record-breaking run on Monday

Whether Monday will be the JSE’s seventh consecutive trading day of gains — the all share index closed at a record 57,232 points on Friday — was unclear at 7am, with many markets closed for public holidays.

US bond markets and some stock markets will be closed on Monday for Columbus Day — a "federal holiday" which is not celebrated in all states. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed on Monday for Japan’s Health and Sports Day, as was the Seoul Stock Exchange for South Korea’s Hangeul Proclamation Day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index took its cue from the S&P 500, which fell 0.1% on Friday after the US reported 40,000 private sector jobs were lost in September, casualties of the queue of hurricanes it had suffered.

The Hang Seng index was down 0.3%, but mainland China’s Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges reopened from the Golden Week holidays with gains of more than 1% as they caught up with last week’s global rally.

The rand was 0.3% stronger against the pound at R17.97/£ ahead of Brexit talks in Brussels scheduled to resume on Monday.

The rand had also gained 0.23% against the dollar at R13.72/$ and against the euro at R16.10/€ at 7am.