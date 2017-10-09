JSE all share opens week in record territory in quiet trade on US holiday

The JSE all share opened firmer on Monday in record territory, following upbeat global markets, with gold shares strongly up as the dollar paused on mixed US data released on Friday.

Spot gold lifted 0.32% to $1,280.06 an ounce.

Trading on the day is expected to be subdued on the US Columbus public holiday, with JSE trading kicking off at a low R331m. Volumes on Friday hit R27bn.

The S&P 500 slipped on Friday but logged its fourth consecutive week of gains. The index hit its sixth consecutive closing high on Thursday, posting its longest streak of records in 20 years.

The rand was steady at R13.76/$, with the weaker trend supporting rand hedges.

Major US stock indices edged lower on Friday after data showed the US labour market lost jobs for the first time in seven years. Still, stocks ended the week near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial was marginally down at 0.01% to 22,773.67 points and rose 1.7% for the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite added less than 0.1%.

Chinese markets were mixed on Monday after a week-long holiday, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.76%, but the Hang Seng dropped 0.38%.

Economic data in the second half of the year has been largely upbeat, Dow Jones Newswires reported, and corporate earnings were still solid, which has helped US stocks climb even as some have expressed concerns about the length of the rally, investors and analysts said.

The all share ended the week 2.97% higher, its best weekly performance since July.

Overall macroeconomic momentum remains sound, despite Friday’s labour market hiccup, with investors retaining a high level of conviction for risk assets, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

At 9.25am the all share was up 0.27% to 57,385.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.31%. The gold index was up 1.71%, resources 0.62%, platinum 0.57%, general retailers 0.35% and industrials 0.23%. Banks shed 0.21%.

BHP led the global miners, rising 0.57% to R248.

Sasol was up 1.42% to R390.47.

Among the rand hedges British American Tobacco rose 1.89% to R869.82 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.43% to R1,687.47.

Harmony gained 3.53% to R25.52 in the gold sector.

Standard Bank was 0.36% off at R159.54.

Steinhoff Africa Retail gained 1.7% to R23.90. The group has not experienced a negative close in six sessions since listing on September 21.

Naspers added 0.13% to R3,168.88.

Mediclinic rose 1.38% to R124.50.

Newly listed tertiary educational group Stadio rose 3.23% to R6.40.