Futures up as JSE all share closes in record territory

South African futures closed firmer on Monday as another record-breaking performance from the JSE all share, and a flat opening on the Dow following last week’s gains on the US markets, supported sentiment.

The S&P 500 slipped on Friday but still logged its fourth consecutive week of gains. It hit its sixth consecutive record on Thursday, marking the longest streak in 20 years.

The all share added 0.52% to 57,530.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.61% to 51,323.20, also a record. The gold index gained 1.23%, resources 0.94%, general retailers 0.77%, industrials 0.52% and financials 0.26%.

Platinums shed 0.41%, food and drug retailers 0.39% and property 0.05%.

The rand was weaker against major currencies, as the dollar continued to firm against emerging-market currencies.

At 5.43pm the rand was at R13.8268 to the dollar from R13.7551.

The yield on the R186 was at 8.775% from 8.7%.

The gold price was 0.39% higher at $1,280.96 an ounce and Brent crude added 0.23% to $55.625 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.66% to 52,118 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,055 from Friday’s 27,715.