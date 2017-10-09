Markets

Bonds track weaker rand in quiet trade

09 October 2017 - 17:03 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were weaker on Monday afternoon, in subdued trade, as US markets were closed for a public holiday.

Dollar strength and foreign selling put pressure on the local currency, with bonds following suit.

The forward market has priced in a 92% probability of a US rate hike in December. Three more hikes of 25 basis points are likely in 2018.

"The future path of monetary policy is important for bond markets," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr.

US bond yields have increased in anticipation of higher interest rates and looser fiscal policy, and tax cuts.

"But the 10-year bond yield at 2.3% is still below where the US Federal Reserve expects its policy rate will eventually settle, at 2.8%," he said.

Therefore the market did not believe the Fed would hike as much as it thought it would, given persistently low inflation, Mohr said.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.3599% on Friday.

US bonds showed little initial reaction to Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data, which came in much weaker than expected, but a strong rise in wages left room for the Fed to increase interest rates in December.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.76% from 8.7% and the R207 was at 7.49% from 7.43%.

The rand was at R13.8065 to the dollar from R13.7551.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE may take a breather from record-breaking run ...
Markets
2.
Rand trades weaker as dollar strength holds
Markets
3.
JSE races further into record territory
Markets
4.
Rand softens further as dollar sentiment remains ...
Markets
5.
Rand little changed as it tracks world markets
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.