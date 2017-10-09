Bonds track weaker rand in quiet trade

South African bonds were weaker on Monday afternoon, in subdued trade, as US markets were closed for a public holiday.

Dollar strength and foreign selling put pressure on the local currency, with bonds following suit.

The forward market has priced in a 92% probability of a US rate hike in December. Three more hikes of 25 basis points are likely in 2018.

"The future path of monetary policy is important for bond markets," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr.

US bond yields have increased in anticipation of higher interest rates and looser fiscal policy, and tax cuts.

"But the 10-year bond yield at 2.3% is still below where the US Federal Reserve expects its policy rate will eventually settle, at 2.8%," he said.

Therefore the market did not believe the Fed would hike as much as it thought it would, given persistently low inflation, Mohr said.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.3599% on Friday.

US bonds showed little initial reaction to Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data, which came in much weaker than expected, but a strong rise in wages left room for the Fed to increase interest rates in December.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.76% from 8.7% and the R207 was at 7.49% from 7.43%.

The rand was at R13.8065 to the dollar from R13.7551.