Bonds stable but fragile in early trade

South African bonds were stable on Monday morning in subdued trade, with markets in the US closed for a holiday.

The rand, which bonds usually track, was stable but remained under pressure, driven by developments in the US.

Bonds showed little reaction to Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data, which came in much weaker than expected, but a strong rise in wages left room for the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in December.

While jobs dropped 33‚000 in September from an expected rise of 85‚000, wages increased by 0.5%‚ to an average of $26.55 an hour.

Sasfin fixed income analysts said bond flows turned sharply negative on offshore accounts on Friday as traders cut their long positions, taking almost R3.6bn off the table, mainly in benchmark bond holdings, with the R186 yield going to 8.72% from an earlier low of 8.63% as the market surrendered to dollar strength and foreign selling.

The analysts said that although bonds had clawed back some of the losses by Friday’s close, sentiment on Monday morning remained vulnerable.

At 9.08am the R186 bonds were bid at 8.72% from Friday’s 8.70%.

The rand was at R13.7227 from R13.7551.