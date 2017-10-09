Bonds soften as dollar rally continues

South African bonds were weaker shortly before midday on Monday, tracking a weaker rand, as the dollar continued to firm amid expectations of monetary policy tightening in the US.

Bonds had showed little initial reaction to Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data, which came in much weaker than expected, but a strong rise in wages left room for the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in December.

The data might be confusing, but US Federal Reserve federal open market committee members’ confidence seemed to be rising, and the market was now pricing in an interest-rate rise in December at 92%, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

Despite a light data calendar early in the week, the rand may remain volatile and the dollar would be watched for signs that its upward trend was running out of steam, he said.

Sasfin Securities bonds analysts said that in the absence of major data releases on Monday, direction should largely be determined by currency moves.

Bond flows had turned sharply negative on offshore accounts on Friday as traders cut their long positions, taking almost R3.6bn off the table, as dollar strength and foreign selling put pressure on the local debt market, said Sasfin.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.77% from Friday’s 8.70% and the R207 was at 7.49% from 7.43%.

The rand was at R13.7927 from R13.7551.