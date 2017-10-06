Three JSE-listed firms use the new A2X as secondary listing, on first day of trade

A2X started competing against the JSE on Friday morning, with three JSE-listed companies using it as a secondary exchange and four stockbrokers offering these shares to their clients.

The three initial counters trading on A2X include those of one of its shareholders, African Rainbow Capital Investments.

"Even though we are shareholders in A2X, we understand the value that a secondary listing brings to our company and we believe in free-market principles that allow companies to grow and flourish," African Rainbow Capital Investments joint-CEO Johan van der Merwe said.

The other two are Peregrine Holdings — whose stockbroking division Peregrine Securities is among the four initial brokers supporting A2X — and Coronation Fund Managers.

"As an active player in the South African equity market as both an issuer and fund manager, we appreciate the impact that A2X is likely to have on South African markets. For this reason, we felt that Coronation needed to be part of the evolution," Coronation CEO Anton Pillay said.

Besides Peregrine Securities, stockbrokers supporting A2X on its first trading day are RMB Morgan Stanley, Investec Securities and Avior Capital Markets.

They will soon be joined by Nedbank Securities, SBG Securities and Sinayo Securities, A2X said in Friday’s statement.

"In addition, we are working closely with many of the remaining top 10 stockbroking firms to have them signed up before the end of the year," A2X CEO Kevin Brady said.

"We are thrilled to kick off with such high-calibre issuers and brokers and thank them for their support. By using the latest technology, and free of the legacy business practices that hamper efficiency, we have been able to materially reduce the cost of transacting, and this benefits all participants including the end investor and pensioner."