Rand weakens as US jobs numbers slump but wage growth picks up

The rand lost ground to the dollar in afternoon trade on Friday, despite US nonfarm payroll data coming in much weaker than expected. However, a strong rise in wages strengthened the case for a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

The rand was weaker in response as the dollar gained on the news, while US treasury yields rose sharply.

US nonfarm jobs dropped by 33,000 in September from an expected rise of 85,000, and a revised 169,000 (from 156,000) in the previous month. This was the first contraction in seven years. July’s gain was also cut, to 138,000, from an initial 189,000.

The September drop was ascribed to the negative effect of the recent spate of tropical storms that hit the US.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.4%, its lowest level since December 2000.

Wages increased by 12 US cents, or 0.5%, to an average of $26.55 an hour. Hourly pay increased 2.9% from September 2016 to September 2017, up from 2.7% previously, but it was likely that the gain was inflated by hurricane effects, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 3pm the rand was at R13.7783 to the dollar from R13.691, at R16.1061 to the euro from R16.027 and at R17.9755 to the pound from R17.9567.

The euro was at $1.1693 from $1.1706.

"We expect the Fed to hike again in December and to prepare markets for three more hikes next year," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

They said the Fed was more concerned about loose financial conditions and the formation of asset-price bubbles than temporarily low inflation and, as a result, would continue normalising monetary policy.

Their prediction for the greenback was to end the year at $1.15 to the euro.