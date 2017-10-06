Rand weakens ahead of release of US jobs figures

The rand was weaker against the dollar, along with some emerging-market currencies, on Friday just before the release of US nonfarm payrolls data.

Most economists expected that new jobs created during September in the US would fall to 90,000 from 156,000 in August.

Emerging-market currencies, such as the rand, have been under pressure since there have been signs of economic growth in the US, which boosted the dollar.

The rand started the week trading at the R13.59/$ level but touched R13.71 in Friday’s intraday trade, ahead of the payrolls report.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said that the very short-term strength that they had anticipated for the rand failed to materialise, as their technical analysis had suggested a slightly firmer rand despite as stronger dollar. "The overall structural position still suggests rand weakness out towards the R13.78 to the R13.82 area, is a realistic initial target."

At 11.31am‚ the rand was at R13.7271 to the dollar from R13.6910, at R16.0596 to the euro from R16.0270 and at R17.9379 to the pound from R17.9567.

The euro was at $1.1699 from $1.1706.